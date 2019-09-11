Betty Sue Hutchens
Member of Lighthouse Church of God
Betty Sue Hutchens, 85, widow to Luther Hutchens, passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, in Georgetown, Kentucky. She was born in Bourbon County, Kentucky, on Sept. 14, 1933, to the late Samuel B. and Gracie Leon Hitch Scott. Betty was a member of Lighthouse Church of God in Winchester, Kentucky. She enjoyed working puzzles, watching westerns and being with her grandchildren.
Those left to cherish her memory include her five children, Luther Leroy (Linda) Hutchens of Lexington, Roger Dale (Betty) Hutchens, Shirley Ann (Randy) Power and Linda Mae Gillispie, all of Georgetown, and Joan Alice (Roger) Wilson of Gaylesville, Alabama; 10 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Betty is also survived by sister, Beverley Wilson of Midway, Kentucky. She is preceded in death by her brothers, Samuel E. Scott and Jack Scott; sisters, Violet Midkiff and Sarah Holleron; grandson, Brian Wilson; and son-in-law, Michael Gillispie.
Visitation for Betty will be Friday, Sept.13, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home and service on Saturday at 10 a.m. with Rev. Ryan Dotson officiating. Burial will be in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers will be Leslie Gaines, Lisa Lopez Rivera, Amanda Rains, Jennifer Estepp, Brittany Hutchens, Victoria Gaines and LeeAnn Diaz. Fond memories may be shared at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
