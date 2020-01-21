Bettye Conyers Clifford
Long-time member of First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ
Bettye Conyers Clifford, 87, widow of Gilbert Bailey Clifford J., passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. Born in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Ivan and Bernice Snedegar Conyers. Bettye was a long-time member of First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ, Georgetown, Kentucky. She was an avid UK Basketball fan and enjoyed reading, cooking and gardening. She helped her husband with their restaurants for the majority of her life, Jerry’s and Long John Silvers. She was a loving and devoted mother and is survived by her children, Jimmy (Ann Terrell) Clifford, Carlisle; Kimberly (Larry) Harpole and Susan (Kim) Hutton, both of Georgetown; brother, James Conyers, Mt. Sterling; grandchildren, Chad Allen (Brandy) Harpole, Clifford (Taylor) Harpole, Chase Harpole, Elliott Hutton and Eli Hutton; and one great-grandson, Waylon Clay Harpole.
Per Bettye’s request, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com
