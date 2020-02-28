Billy Joe Conatser, Sr. “Buck”
Member of Trinity Assembly of God
Billy Joe Conatser, Sr. “Buck”, 60, passed away at home Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 after a long fight with lung cancer. Buck was born July 26, 1959 to the late William Joe and Patricia Conatser in Danville, Kentucky. He was a member of Trinity Assembly of God, loved to ride his Harley, attend car shows, build cars and loved to off road in his side by side. Most of all, he was a family man and loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Stella Bishop Conatser and 2 loving children, Billy Joe Conatser, Jr. of Georgetown and Lori (Ritchie) Deitz of Stamping Ground; 3 grandchildren, Taylor Utter of Corinth, Kayla Richards and Jacob Richards, both of Stamping Ground; his in-laws Raymond and Joann Bishop of Georgetown, Kentucky; 4 brothers-in-law, Mike Edwards, John Bishop, Ray Bishop, and Matt Bishop. He is also survived by 2 special nephews, Mikey Edwards and Jessie Cooley; 1 very special friend, more like a brother, Donnie Sayler; several nieces, nephews, and friends, and other family members. He was preceded in death by his sister, Wanda Edwards.
Visitation was 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home with a funeral service at 2 p.m. Friday, with Rev. Darin Dillow and Deacon Allan Jones officiating. Burial in Masonic Cemetery, Stamping Ground, Kentucky. Serving as pallbearers are Dwight Gibson, Donnie Hall, Chris Daniels, DL Glass, DJ Noel and Mason McCoy. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
