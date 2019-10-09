Billy Roy Amis
Retired truck driver
Billy Roy Amis, 80, husband to Linda LaFollette Amis, passed away Oct. 8, 2019, in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky. Billy was the son of the late Oscar and Ida Deaton Amis, and was born in Perry County, Kentucky, on Oct. 14, 1938. He was a retired truck driver with CI Thornburg Company (CITCO), a member of Johnson United Baptist Church in Buckhorn, Kentucky, and attended Gateway Church of God in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky. He always enjoyed taking his dog (Squaky) out in the mornings on a golf cart ride to say hello to the neighbors.
Along with his wife Linda, he is survived by his son, Bryant Keith Dunn of Winchester, Kentucky; grandchildren, B. J. King, Bradley Dunn and Amanda Rouse; and eight great-grandchildren.
A visitation for family and friends will be held Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with service to follow at 1 p.m. with Rev. Garett Thomas and Gary Hutson officiating. Burial will be in Georgetown Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
