Bobby G. Gregory
Member of Georgetown Baptist Church
Bobby G. Gregory, 85, of Georgetown, was greeted by heaven, Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Evelyn Steele Gregory; three treasured daughters, Tamara Elizabeth Ann Gregory, Carla (Mike) Varney, Seba (Mike) Flinn; two precious grandsons, John Marshall Shelley IV and Gregory Austin Adams; one brother, Donald “Sonny” Gregory and one sister, Ann Nutter; several nephews and nieces. Bob is also survived by a host of friends including Keith Slugantz whom he considered like a son. He was preceded in death by parents, Thomas Gregory and Pearl “Nanoe” Gregory; siblings, Frances, Earl, Pauline, William “Bill,” Jesse and Shirley “Gene.”
He was a member of Georgetown Baptist Church where he served as deacon, Sunday School teacher, Gideon member, choir member and served on several committees. He was a retired Captain from the Lexington Fire Department where he enjoyed 25 years of service, and was a Kentucky Colonel. He was a bright light who loved God, family, home, fishing, cooking, playing music, mowing and spending time working in his garage. He was full of fun, joy and always left those better than he found them. He will be truly missed as much as he loved and was loved.
Visitation for family and friends will be Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Services will be at 2 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home with Rev. Alan Redditt, Rev. Ken Holden, Rev. Steve Price, Rev. Richard Weekley and Rev. Darrell Cruse officiating. Burial will take place in Georgetown Cemetery with the following serving as pallbearers, John Marshall Shelley IV, Gregory Austin Adams, Michael Varney, Michael Flinn, Kevin Gregory and Keith Slugantz. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
