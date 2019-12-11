Bobby Jean Hill
Beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother
Bobby Jean Hill, 79, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. A beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she was the heart of the family. A woman of faith, who did little things with great love. Her sweet gentle, kind, compassionate spirit will be missed by all who knew her. Loved deeply by her family, we bless her on her way with a grateful heart for the many blessings and cherished memories she brought into our lives. “We Love you, Forever.” For the Lord is good and his love endures forever; His faithfulness continues through all generations. Psalm 100:5.
She is survived by her daughters, Kathy Hill and Lisa Franklin; grandchildren, Chase Allen (Mendy) Mulberry, Kyle Hill Mulberry; great-grandchild, Noah Hill Mulberry; as well as her former husband of 50 years, Willie Hill. She was one of eight children and was preceded in death by three siblings. Graveside services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, at Georgetown Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.