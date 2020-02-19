Brenda Faye Jones
Member of Sadieville Christian Church
Brenda Faye Jones, 71, wife of Jerry D. Jones, Sr, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. Born in Georgetown and raised in Sadieville, she was the daughter of the late Omar B. and Janie Hedger Gillispie. Retired from Kroger, she was a long-time member of Sadieville Christian Church. She enjoyed puzzle books, watching old westerns watching basketball and listening to classic country music. In addition to her husband of 29 years, she is survived by her step sons, Jerry D. Jones, JR, Hazard and Jeremiah L. Jones, Georgetown; sister, Bonnie (Bill) Mullannix, Georgetown; brothers, Danny Gillispie, Georgetown and John F. Gillispie, Altus, Oklahoma; as well as two grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Lorraine Jones and brother, Bobby Gillispie. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday at Johnson’s Funeral Home, conducted by Rev. Scott Meadows. Burial will follow at the Sadieville Cemetery. Casket bearers will be James Neal, Dalton Neal, Hunter Hoover, Tony Hoover, Randy Jones and Derry Gillispie. Visitation will be 11 a.m till service time. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
