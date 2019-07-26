Brian Angel
Brian Angel, 38, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019. Services will be 1 p.m. Monday, at Georgetown Cemetery. Visitation will be noon to 12:45 p.m. Monday at Johnson’s Funeral Home. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com
