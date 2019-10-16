Buck Finley
Buck Finley, 65, husband of Janet Finley, passed away Oct. 5, 2019. Service 1 p.m. Monday, at Johnson’s Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Georgetown Cemetery.
To send flowers to the family of Buck Finley, please visit Tribute Store.
Buck Finley
Buck Finley, 65, husband of Janet Finley, passed away Oct. 5, 2019. Service 1 p.m. Monday, at Johnson’s Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Georgetown Cemetery.
To send flowers to the family of Buck Finley, please visit Tribute Store.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Ellie Caroland, author of “A Mountain Man and the War Between the States,” will talk about Billy T. Ware, teen-aged son of a West Virginia farmer who volunteered for Confederate army and served under Robert E. Lee and then Stonewall Jackson before being captured and imprisoned.
The annual Ladies Aid Society Auction will be held on Friday, October 18th at Newtown Christian Church, 5514 Paris Pike. There will be a sandwich/hot dog supper at 6:00 p.m. The Auction will start around 7:00 p.m. There will be lots of items for sale including home baked goods, handcrafted…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.