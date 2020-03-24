Carolyn Jean Oakes Greenup
Member of Penn Avenue Baptist Church
Carolyn Jean Oakes Greenup, 87, widow of Robert C. Greenup “P-Dad”, went to be with the Lord Saturday, March 21, 2020.
Born in Owen County, she was the daughter of the late R.L. and Grace Boulton Oakes. A former clerk with Wal-Mart, she was a long-time member of Penn Ave. Baptist Church. She enjoyed flower gardening, animals and watching birds on their feeders. She is survived by her loving son, Reginald (Pat) Greenup. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her infant son, Douglas C. Greenup; sister, Elva (Bill) Osborne; brothers, Harry (Elizabeth) Oakes, Stanley (Gladys) Oakes and Nathaniel “Babe” Oakes. The family would like to thank the staff at Dover Manor for their care and kindness for Mrs. Greenup.
Due to current restrictions, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for prayers. Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and leave messages of condolence.