Catherine Ashcraft Lucas
Member of First Christian Church
Catherine Ashcraft Lucas, 93, widow of Harold Lucas, passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born in Georgetown, Kentucky, on June 28, 1926, to the late Lester and Pauline Morgan Ashcraft. Catherine was a member of First Christian Church, (DWF) Disciples of Women’s Fellowship, and when in Florida was an associate member of Deltona Christian Church. Catherine was a graduate of Garth High School. She began her banking career in 1971 at First National Bank and retired from Whitaker Bank.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Jane Lucas and Marie Lucas (Mike) Stacy, both of Georgetown, Kentucky; grandchildren, Jamie Tackett, Gina (Doug) Perry, Cathy (Clarence) Pickett and Scott (Beth) Fields; great-grandchildren, Gentry and Peyton Riddle, Alexis Pickett, Luke and Hailey Tackett, Josh Cornett and Lee Fields; and sister, Ann Van Arsdall of Deltona, Florida. She is also survived by one niece and two nephews. Catherine was preceded in death by son, Billy Lucas and daughter, Sandy Fields
Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Service will begin at
1 p.m. with Rev. Petie McLean and Rev. Chris Cash officiating. Burial will be in Georgetown Cemetery with the following serving as pallbearers, Jamie Tackett, Luke Tackett, Doug Perry, Clarence Pickett, Scott Fields and James Van Arsdall. Memorial donations may be made to First Christian Church, 112 E. College Street, Georgetown, Kentucky 40324. Fond memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.