Cathy Ann (Johnson) Conover
Columbia Church of God
Mrs. Cathy Ann (Johnson) Conover, 75, of Columbia, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, Nov. 30, at UK Medical Center in Lexington.
She was born Feb. 22, 1944, in Clinton County, Kentucky, to the late Fred Johnson and the late Bertha (Thurman) York. She was raised by the late Richard and Ada (Lee) Guffey of the Bryan Community.
Cathy was the wife of Rev. Gene Conover, pastor of the Columbia Church of God, where they have served 44 years. She pioneered the Women’s Ministries, Girls Club and the Children’s Church program.
Besides her husband of 62 years, Rev. Gene Conover, she is survived by three sons, Larry (Pat) Conover, Gary (Janice) Conover and Jon (Peggy) Conover, all of Columbia; three daughters, Teresa (David) Thompson, Georgetown, Pam (Stacey) Popplewell, Russell Springs, and Rebecca Conover, Columbia.
She is also survived by one brother, Steve (Jennifer) Johnson, Albany, Kentucky, two sisters, Genevieve McClain, Indianapolis, Indiana, and Faye Johnson, Somerset, Kentucky.
Also surviving are 14 grandchildren, and a host of great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and a special granddaughter and caregiver, Darika Jo Conover.
Besides both sets of parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Larry Johnson, Indianapolis, Indiana.
Services were held Wednesday, Dec. 4. The service was conducted by her loving family, Rev. Gene Conover, Larry, Gary, Jon, Teresa, Pam and Rebecca.
Active pallbearers were Jared Conover, Koh Kraner, Kory Kraner, Brandon Wood, William Sneed and John Fear.
Interment was at Freedom Church Cemetery in Columbia.
Grissom-Martin Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
