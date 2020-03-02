Chad Michael Polley
2016 Scott County High School graduate
Chad Michael Polley, 24, loving son of Dale (Patricia) Polley of Georgetown and Angela (Brian) Gard of Union City, Ohio passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020. Chad was born on May 11, 1995 in Georgetown. He was a 2016 graduate of Scott County High School. Chad loved stuffed animals, was an avid Disney movie watcher, drawing pictures and drinking Coca Cola. Most of all he loved Christmas and led the Happy Birthday song at all get togethers with his family and friends.
Along with his parents, he is survived by his brothers, Evan Polley and Matt (Caitlyn) Polley, both of Georgetown; paternal grandparents, Ezra & Martha Polley of Georgetown; maternal grandmother, Susan Christensen of Greenville, Ohio; maternal grandmother, Beverly Gard of Union City, Ohio; step brothers and sisters, Travis (Allie) Rosenbalm of Georgetown, Elisabeth (Luis) Bernal of Union City, Indiana, Alex (Ashley) Gard of Union City, Indiana and Morgan (Victoria) Gard of Durham, North Carolina; a number of uncles and aunts including, Randy (Teresa) Polley of Georgetown, Bobby Polley of Lexington, Kentucky and Janice (Mike) Richardson of Georgetown, Kentucky and other aunts, uncles and cousins; nieces and nephews, Ace, Aria and Addison Polley, and nieces, Salem Rosenbalm, Sofia Bernal and Presley Bernal.
Visitation for family and friends will be Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Service will be Friday at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Georgetown Cemetery with Evan Polley, Matt Polley, Travis Rosenbalm, Bobby Polley, Randy Polley and Mike Richardson serving as pallbearers. The family would like memorials in Chad’s memory to be made to: Autism Society - The Bluegrass, 453 Rookwood Pkwy, Lexington, KY 40505. Fond memories and words of condolences may be shared with the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
