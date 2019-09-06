Charles C. Baldwin
Charles C. Baldwin, 85, of Stamping Ground, died Sept., 4, 2019. Services 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Care Cremation and Funeral Service entrusted with final care.
Charles C. Baldwin
Charles C. Baldwin, 85, of Stamping Ground, died Sept., 4, 2019. Services 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Care Cremation and Funeral Service entrusted with final care.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.