Charles G. Gross
Charles G. Gross, 64, died Thursday, July 11, 2019. Visitation Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home with an 11 a.m. service at Georgetown Cemetery. www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
