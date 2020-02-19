Charles James “Jim” McCormick
Taught art at Georgetown College
Charles James “Jim” McCormick, 84, of Lexington, loving husband of Mary Rachael (Kirtley) McCormick, peacefully passed away at home on Feb. 17, 2020, attended by family. Jim was born in Jackson, Ohio on December 23, 1935, son of Oscar McCormick and Alice (Mapes) McCormick, who, as a widow, married Robert Murphy when Jim was a young boy.
After high school, Jim joined the Naval Reserve, but turned down a naval career opportunity to attend college. He majored in Art at Georgetown College in Kentucky, where he met and married the love of his life, Mary. In 1961, he earned his M.A. from the University of Kentucky and became a father when his daughter Abbie was born. He taught art at Georgetown College from 1960 until his retirement in 1998, and was Department Head from 1965. His art has been exhibited in galleries and museums across this country and in Europe. In 1967, Jim became a father for the second and final time when his son Bill was born.
Jim was the Georgetown College Men’s and Women’s Cross Country coach from 1982-1991, winning “Coach of the Year” three times. He left coaching to develop one of Kentucky’s earliest computer art programs. Jim was beloved by his students and runners, many of whom became lifelong friends. As head of the Art Department, Jim helped make the Georgetown exhibition program one of the most respected in Kentucky. He also helped design and oversee construction of the Anne Wright Wilson Fine Arts Building at Georgetown.
After his retirement, Jim enjoyed being a Donovan Scholar, and had a studio at Artists’ Attic. He was a volunteer at God’s Pantry Kids Cafe’ and an international student sponsor through the University of Kentucky. He co-authored a book of ghost stories, Ghosts of the Bluegrass, which was published by University Press of Kentucky and which is still in print. Jim’s other interests included archaeology and Neolithic culture, travel, birdwatching and fishing.
Jim is survived by Mary, to whom he was married 62 years. He is also survived by son Charles William “Bill” and his wife, Wendy Spitzer, of Pittsboro, North Carolina, and daughter Alice Abigail “Abbie” Harris, and her husband Stan, of Disputanta, Kentucky; granddaughter Tenzin Harris Wangmo, her husband, Namgyal Khartso, and great-grandson Jorden Khartso, of Schmerikon, Switzerland; niece Kathleen McCormick Gragg, and family, of Chillicothe, Ohio. Jim was predeceased by his brother, Robert McCormick.
During his illness, Jim was cared for at home by his family and by a number of wonderful caregivers, who filled his final years with laughter, song, love and dignity.
Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family for a memorial service to be held on Feb. 22, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 1000 Tates Creek Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40502. Visitation will follow at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the McCormick and Williams Art Scholarship at Georgetown College, 400 E. College St., Georgetown, Kentucky 40324, Best Friends Dementia Care, 5220 Grey Oak Lane, Nicholasville, Kentucky 40356, or Faith Lutheran Church, 1000 Tates Creek Rd., Lexington, Kentucky 40502. Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. handling arrangements.
