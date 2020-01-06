Christine York Kestel
Loving wife, mother and granny
Christine York Kestel, 87, wife to David Kestel for over 71 years, passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in Cynthiana, Kentucky. Christine was born in Jessamine County, Kentucky on March 7, 1932 to the late Luther and Nora Welch York. She was a member of Mt. Gilead United Methodist Church, where she was a Sunday School Teacher and sang beautiful songs for the congregation, one of her favorite was “His Eye is on The Sparrow,” she was also a member of the Eastern Hills Homemakers in Georgetown. Christine enjoyed hand stitching and embroidery. She was a cancer survivor. Christine and David lived most of their married life in Scott County. She was a loving wife, mother and granny.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Eva Jean Carl (Jeanie) of Florida; grandson, John Rambo and great-grandson Brayden Rambo; her niece, Debra Sudduth; her nephews, Marty, Teddy and Jeff York. She joined her mother, father, brother, Robert York and her niece, Denise York in Eternal Peace.
Visitation for family and friends will be Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home with a service at 11 a.m. with Rev. Dustin Woods and Rev. Randall Gregory officiating. Burial will follow the service at Mt. Gilead Road Cemetery with pallbearers being Jeff York, Marty York, Doug Davis, Jeff Riester, Dwight Lancaster and Ernest Lancaster.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
