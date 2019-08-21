Daniel Scott Massie
Former Marine
Daniel Scott Massie, 56, husband of Becky Atkins Massie, passed away Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. Born in Georgetown, Kentucky, he was the son of the late Linda Burton McGuffey and Daniel Massie.
A former Marine, he worked in pipe line construction for Latex Construction. He collected baseball cards and Nascar memorabilia, enjoyed going to horse races and loved spending time with his wife and dog, Gracie.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sisters, Donna (Kenneth) Woodson, French Camp, Mississippi, and Dana (Jim) Castle, Weir, Mississippi; nieces and nephews, Lindsey Massie, Sarah Burchfield, Tyler Woodson and Katelyn Vaughn; great-nieces and-nephews, Olivia Massie, Adilyn Burchfield and Carter Burchfield; mother-in-law, Shirley Atkins; sister-in-law, Debbie Anderson and brother-in-law, Doug (Paige) Anderson.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Johnson’s Funeral Home, conducted by David Livingston. Burial will follow at the Georgetown Cemetery. Casket bearers will be Kenny Woodson, Jim Castle, Tyler Woodson, Timmy Mohrmann, Robby Shannon, Randy Shannon and Austin Anderson. Honorary bearers will be Doug Anderson, Cleve Webb, Terry Webb, Mike Wagoner and Donnie Perkins.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service time Thursday.
