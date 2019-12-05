Danny Scott Perkins
U.S. Army veteran
Danny Scott Perkins, 77, husband of 50 years to Carlene Perkins, passed away peacefully at his home Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Georgetown, Kentucky. Born July 22, 1942, in Scott County, Kentucky, he was the son of the late John Pollard and Lillie Mae Rutledge Perkins. Danny was a U.S. Army veteran, past Commander of Post 24 American Legion of Georgetown for several years and past District Commander, he was also a member of the Ky Independent Order of the Odd Fellows, a Ky Colonel, member of Connersville Christian Church and longtime Scott County farmer.
Along with his wife, he is survived by his children, Dana (Brad) Glass, Dona (Jim) Ginter, Mary Ellen Perkins, Jeffrey Scott Perkins and Lisa Gillum; grandchildren include Kaylan (Whitney) Glass, Kayla Sabol and Jacob Sabol, Erica Richardson and Aiden Morgan, along with numerous nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his six brothers and sisters, Bud Perkins, Margie Perkins, Ruby Skinner, Christine Clark, Mary Miley and J.W. Perkins.
Visitation for family and friends will be Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home with service on Thursday, Dec. 5, at 1 p.m. with Spence Johnson officiating. Burial will be at Georgetown Cemetery with military honors and the following serving as pallbearers, Garrett Perkins, Shannon Cheatham, Kaylan Glass, Jacob Sabol, Jay Franklin Perkins and Bobby Snider. Honorary pallbearers, Rusty Moss, Mike Jones, Pokey Graves, Wally Parrish, Paul Isaacs, Willie Allen, John Holland and John Matheny. Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
