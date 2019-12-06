David A. Rainwater Jr.
Motorcycle enthusiast
David A. Rainwater Jr., 57, died Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 at Harrison Memorial Hospital. He was born on Sept. 12, 1962, in Columbus, Ohio, to David Rainwater Sr. and Norine Miracle Dewes. He is preceded in death by his stepfather, Clyde “Buddy” Dewes, and his stepmother, Patty Rainwater.
Besides his parents he is survived by his wife, Paula Smith Rainwater; four sons, Shawn (Rachel) Rainwater, Travis (Nichole) Rainwater, Kevin Barnett, Edwin Garrison; two daughters, Kassy (Daniel) Kiskaden, Destinie Spurlock; three brothers, Dale Kidwell, Mike Dewes, Phillip Rainwater; two sisters, Kacy Rainwater, Kimberly Moore; and five grandchildren, Liam Rainwater, Lukas Rainwater, Landon Rainwater, Jensen Kiskaden, Genevieve Rainwater; and a host of friends.
He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, long naps and all things motorcycles.
A memorial service was conducted Friday at Ware Funeral Home at 8 p.m. with Jason Peak officiating. Visitation began at 5 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Ware Funeral Home towards funeral expenses. View and sign the guest book at www.warefuneralhome.com.
