David “Diamond Dave” Gilson Monhollen
Supervisor at Phoenix Transportation
David “Diamond Dave” Gilson Monhollen, 57, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020. He was born on August 12, 1962 in Corbin, son of the late Marena Sue Knuckles and Kenneth Martin.
Dave was a supervisor at Phoenix Transportation and he enjoyed playing bingo, riding and building motorcycles and working on cars. Dave is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Whitney and Michael Welch; his two grandchildren that he adored, Jordyn Welch and Gracelyn Welch; two step-daughters, Kristen Lay and Stephanie Giles; his companion, Jeanine Sigmon; three sisters, Marena Knuckles, Susan Hagan and Tammy Martin; two brothers, Jimmy (Marcy) Martin and Richard “Buck” Boykin; the mother of his beloved daughter, Sharyn Monhollen; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members and friends.
Burial will be in Georgetown Cemetery. To abide by current guidelines that face our nation, services will be private. Memorial contributions may be directed to BACA (Bikers Against Child Abuse), Derby City Chapter, Post Office Box 91136, Louisville, Kentucky 40291. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.