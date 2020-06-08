David Gene Dewes
Enjoyed fishing
David Gene Dewes, 59, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020. He was born on October 1, 1960 in Georgetown, son of the late Bobby Gene and Peggy Lee (James) Dewes.
David adored his grandchildren and enjoyed fishing, camping and being around horses when he had the chance. David is survived by his son, Travis Dewes; four grandchildren, Derrick Dewes, Dylan Dewes, Bentley Dewes and Christina Romans; his sister, Sandra J. (Douglas) Pike; his honorary brother, Phillip Blankenship; two nieces, Serena Pike and Jessica Pike; numerous cousins and additional family members. In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his brother, Mark Wayne Dewes.
Visitation will be Thursday, June 11, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Johnson’s Funeral Home. Services will be private, with burial at Georgetown Cemetery. To abide by current regulations and guidelines, please wear a face covering while visiting with the family. Memorial contributions may be directed to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1317 US Highway 62E, Cynthiana, Kentucky 41031. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.