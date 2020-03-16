Deborah Denice Maynard
Employee of Johnson Control
Deborah Denice Maynard, 46, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020. She was born on August 3, 1973 in Lexington, daughter of Herbert (Lillie) Arrowood and Shirley Sue (Smith) Baker. Deborah had worked at Johnson Control for many years and she enjoyed sewing, crocheting and going shopping.
In addition to her parents and step-mother, Debra is survived by her daughter, Danielle Denise Gay; three sons, Jonathan Joseph Fish, Tristen Leon Miller and Ethan Raymond Maynard; six grandchildren, Sydney Gay, Layden Gay, Wesley Gay, Lakota Gay, Jayden Fish and Averie Fish; three sisters. Deborah was preceded in death by three brothers.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 19 at Masonic Cemetery with Pastor Timmie Carson officiating. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.