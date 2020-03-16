Deborah Denice Maynard

Deborah Denice Maynard

Employee of Johnson Control

Deborah Denice Maynard, 46, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020. She was born on August 3, 1973 in Lexington, daughter of Herbert (Lillie) Arrowood and Shirley Sue (Smith) Baker. Deborah had worked at Johnson Control for many years and she enjoyed sewing, crocheting and going shopping. 

In addition to her parents and step-mother, Debra is survived by her daughter, Danielle Denise Gay; three sons, Jonathan Joseph Fish, Tristen Leon Miller and Ethan Raymond Maynard; six grandchildren, Sydney Gay, Layden Gay, Wesley Gay, Lakota Gay, Jayden Fish and Averie Fish; three sisters.  Deborah was preceded in death by three brothers.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 19  at Masonic Cemetery with Pastor Timmie Carson officiating. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.

Service information

Mar 19
Service
Thursday, March 19, 2020
2:00PM
Masonic Cemetery
Address Not Available
Stamping Ground, Kentucky 40379
