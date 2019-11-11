Deborah Foley Dantin Padgett
Social worker
Deborah Foley Dantin Padgett, 64, died at home in Huntsville, Alabama, on Oct. 31. She was a graduate of Georgetown High School, and VA Intermont College. Deb was a social worker in her soul. She worked locally in Child Support Services for the state, the Fayette County Attorney’s Office and Volunteers of America. She is survived by husband, David Padgett, formerly of Frankfort; daughter, Laura Dantin of Savannah, Georgia; stepson, Brian D. Padgett, a graduate of Frankfort High, currently residing in Hawaii with his wife, Michiko and two young daughters. Brian’s oldest daughter, Darian “Lilli” Phelps, lives in Lexington. A public memorial service will be held Thursday, 14 Nov. 14, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Carter House, Lakeview Park, on US 460 in East Frankfort.
