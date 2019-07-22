Deloris A. “Sandy” Cook
Member of Georgetown Baptist Church
Deloris A. “Sandy” Cook, 86, widow of Charles Blythe Cook, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, in Georgetown, Kentucky. She was born in Sissonville, West Virginia, on March 21, 1933, to the late James Clarkson and Helen Louise Burdette Baldwin. Sandy was a member of Georgetown Baptist Church, a 1952 graduate of Lafayette High School and was a majorette with the band. She was a member of the “Lafayette Girls” who continue to meet monthly. Sandy retired from the Scott County Sheriff’s office after working there for 18-1/2 years under four different sheriff administrations.
Sandy is survived by her daughter, Terri Lynn Cook (Sherman Biggerstaff) of Wake Forest, North Carolina; special friend, Doris Mehs of Sadieville, Kentucky; brother-in-law, Dean Mullins; sisters-in-law, Dora Baldwin, Clara Frances Baldwin and Linda Baldwin; and a niece-in-law, Paula Tipton. Other nieces and nephews that survive her are Sherri (Rick) McDowell, Jerry Dale (Gina) Baldwin, Todd (Michele) Baldwin, Leigh Roach, Michael (Rebecca) Baldwin, Mark (Robin) Baldwin, Brooke (Tom) Arvia, Rebecca Garmen, Ashley (Jerome) Whittington and Karen (Michael) Ettman. Sandy was preceded in death by her siblings, Richard Baldwin, Vivian Tipton, Della Sue Mullins, Thomas Lee Baldwin, James Clarkson Baldwin Jr. and Linda Jo Baldwin, and a nephew, Gary Tipton.
Visitation for family and friends will be Wednesday, July 24, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Service will be on Thursday, July 25, at 2 p.m. with Rev. Alan Redditt officiating. Burial will take place in Georgetown Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
