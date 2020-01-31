Derek Allen Thompson
Member of Gano Baptist Church
Derek Allen Thompson, 29, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. He was born on July 10, 1990, in Georgetown, Kentucky, son of Kay Riley (Chris) Ballard and Donald Keith (Tammy) Thompson. Derek was a member of Gano Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, Derek is survived by his sister, Sarah Thompson; his nephew, Rylann Thompson; his grandparents, Judy Turenne, Garey (Helen) Thompson, Shirley Riley-Fritts and Garnett Dewayne Riley; his aunts and uncles, Amy and Ernie Franklin and Mike and Janet Riley; his best friend, Tyler Berry. Derek was preceded in death by one aunt, Gina Mullin. Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be directed to Vibrant Emotional Health Development, 50 Broadway, Floor 19, New York, 10004. Arrangements in care of Johnson’s Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
