Dewey Kelly “D.K.” Lovely
Member of Royal Springs
Baptist Church
Dewey Kelly “D.K.” Lovely, 84, husband for 33 years to Billie Sue Florence Lovely, passed away peacefully at his residence on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 in Georgetown, Kentucky. He was born on April 21, 1935, in Wolf County, Kentucky, to the late John Lovely and the late Emma Taylor Keeton. D.K. loved music, hunting and fishing, UK basketball, the Cincinnati Reds and Nascar. He was a member of Royal Springs Baptist Church and retired from Johnson Controls after 37 years. He will be missed by his pet, Lizzie and his eight cats. He liked to garden and take care of his blackberries and peach trees. He dearly loved his daughter, Lisa Kelli and niece, Debbie Townsend and her daughters, Shelby and Sarah Sturgill.
In addition to his wife Billie Sue; daughter, Lisa Kelli Lovely Withrow (Floyd) and stepson Rickie Toomey, he is survived by three grandsons, Austin Burger, Shane Toomey and Josh Toomey; two great-grandchildren, Caden Burger and Avonlea Toomey; and special friends, Helen and Audie Rose. He was preceded in death by a stepson, James Allen Toomey; sisters, Ann Lovely and Nannie Moyer; brother, Robert Lovely. He is also survived by half brother, Raymond Tester (Sharon) from Porter, Texas.
Visitation will be Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Friday at 11 a.m. with Rev. John Travis officiating. Burial will be in Georgetown Cemetery and the following will serve as pallbearers, Austin Burger, Josh Toomey, Shane Toomey, Danny Ross Hill Jr., Billy Florence, Debbie Townsend, Walter Sowers and Bob Short. Honorary Pallbearers are the McDonald and Cracker Barrel buddies, Teddy Porter, Audie Rose and Helen Rose.
Fond memories and words of condolences may be shared with the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
