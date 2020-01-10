Donald Edward Buganski
Member of St. John Catholic Church
Donald Edward Buganski, 90, husband of Murphy Ball Buganski and resident of Georgetown, for the past 35 years, passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. Born in Lorain, Ohio, he was the son of the late Frank Buganski and Josephine Gerron Deminski.
A former steel worker of 35 years with United States Steel in Lorain, Ohio, he was an accomplished woodworker and woodcarver. An Army veteran, he enjoyed camping, fishing, being with his family and was a member of St. John Catholic Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Mary Anne (David) Kastl, Lorain, Ohio, Jacquelyn (Roy) Covert, Amherst, Ohio, Joseph Buganski, Lexington and Bryan (Maureen) Buganski, Olmsted Township, Ohio; stepsons, Jeff Ball and Grant Ball; brother, Kenny Deminski; sisters, Lucille Trelka and Geraldine Sandor; grandchildren, Megan Buganski, Ashley Frantz, Michael Frantz, Steven Buganski, Eric (Kelli) Frantz, Benjamin Frantz; great-grandchildren, Logan Frantz, David Joseph Frantz, Hunter Peck and Tristen Bollon.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Johnson’s Funeral Home in Georgetown, with a Prayer Service at 4 p.m. Services will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Amherst, Ohio, with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery, Lorain, Ohio. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com
