Donald Eugene Dunstan

Donald Eugene Dunstan, 74, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2020.  Services will be private. Arrangements in care of Johnson’s Funeral Home.  Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.

