Donald Eugene Dunstan
Donald Eugene Dunstan, 74, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2020. Services will be private. Arrangements in care of Johnson’s Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
Donald Eugene Dunstan
Donald Eugene Dunstan, 74, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2020. Services will be private. Arrangements in care of Johnson’s Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Unsettled", a solo exhibition by printmaker Liz Shepherd, will be on view in the Wilson Gallery January 16-February 22. An opening reception with the artist will take place Thursday January 16, 6-8 PM. Liz Shepherd is a sculptor and printmaker. In many of her works, three-dimensional objects…
The Big Spring Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will meet at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4th at the Scott County Public Library in the Teen Room. The program will be on Pollinator Gardens. Interested in joining our organization? We can help you determine if you have…
Unsettled", a solo exhibition by printmaker Liz Shepherd, will be on view in the Wilson Gallery January 16-February 22. An opening reception with the artist will take place Thursday January 16, 6-8 PM. Liz Shepherd is a sculptor and printmaker. In many of her works, three-dimensional objects…
Unsettled", a solo exhibition by printmaker Liz Shepherd, will be on view in the Wilson Gallery January 16-February 22. An opening reception with the artist will take place Thursday January 16, 6-8 PM. Liz Shepherd is a sculptor and printmaker. In many of her works, three-dimensional objects…
We invite you to pack a lunch and join us Thursday, February 6 at 12:30 PM for a Lunchtime Lecture with Dr. Stephen McBride at the International Museum of the Horse! Dr. Stephen McBride from the Camp Nelson National Monument will give a talk titled “Horses and Mules for the Union: Camp Nelso…
The first published African American playwright and novelist played by Virgil Covington, Jr. Performance begins at 7pm and is presented by the Kentucky Humanities and the Georgetown and Scott County Museum.
Kentucky Humanities and Georgetown and Scott County Museum present Virgil Covington Jr as William Wells Brown: How I Got My Name. The Kentucky Chautauqua program will be at the First Presbyterian Church (317 East Main Street, Georgetown, KY) on February 6th at 7:00
Unsettled", a solo exhibition by printmaker Liz Shepherd, will be on view in the Wilson Gallery January 16-February 22. An opening reception with the artist will take place Thursday January 16, 6-8 PM. Liz Shepherd is a sculptor and printmaker. In many of her works, three-dimensional objects…
Love locally with Georgetown’s Love Your Downtown passport event! From Feb. 8-22, locals and visitors can pick up a FREE shopping, dining and services passport at participating businesses in Downtown Georgetown for a chance to win a grand prize. The Love Your Downtown Passport event will tak…
Unsettled", a solo exhibition by printmaker Liz Shepherd, will be on view in the Wilson Gallery January 16-February 22. An opening reception with the artist will take place Thursday January 16, 6-8 PM. Liz Shepherd is a sculptor and printmaker. In many of her works, three-dimensional objects…
Love locally with Georgetown’s Love Your Downtown passport event! From Feb. 8-22, locals and visitors can pick up a FREE shopping, dining and services passport at participating businesses in Downtown Georgetown for a chance to win a grand prize. The Love Your Downtown Passport event will tak…
Unsettled", a solo exhibition by printmaker Liz Shepherd, will be on view in the Wilson Gallery January 16-February 22. An opening reception with the artist will take place Thursday January 16, 6-8 PM. Liz Shepherd is a sculptor and printmaker. In many of her works, three-dimensional objects…
Love locally with Georgetown’s Love Your Downtown passport event! From Feb. 8-22, locals and visitors can pick up a FREE shopping, dining and services passport at participating businesses in Downtown Georgetown for a chance to win a grand prize. The Love Your Downtown Passport event will tak…
Unsettled", a solo exhibition by printmaker Liz Shepherd, will be on view in the Wilson Gallery January 16-February 22. An opening reception with the artist will take place Thursday January 16, 6-8 PM. Liz Shepherd is a sculptor and printmaker. In many of her works, three-dimensional objects…
Love locally with Georgetown’s Love Your Downtown passport event! From Feb. 8-22, locals and visitors can pick up a FREE shopping, dining and services passport at participating businesses in Downtown Georgetown for a chance to win a grand prize. The Love Your Downtown Passport event will tak…
Unsettled", a solo exhibition by printmaker Liz Shepherd, will be on view in the Wilson Gallery January 16-February 22. An opening reception with the artist will take place Thursday January 16, 6-8 PM. Liz Shepherd is a sculptor and printmaker. In many of her works, three-dimensional objects…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.