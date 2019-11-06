Donald Ray Swimm
Husband of Jane (Offutt) Swimm
Donald Ray Swimm, 65, husband of Jane (Offutt) Swimm, passed away on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. He was born on March 16, 1954, in Lewis County, Kentucky, son of the late Robert Bruce and Myrtle (Welch) Swim. In addition to his wife, Donald is survived by four daughters, Clarinda Falcone, Danette (Paul) Swimm- Anderson, Danita (David) Thibeault and Kelly Botkin (Corey) Sayre; one son, Robert Joseph Botkin; 17 grandchildren, Morgan Fisher, Michaela Fisher, Jillian Adele Morales, Adriaen Thibeault, John Anderson, Alessaundra Thibeault, Cameo Colburn, Kennedy Sayre, Madison Anderson, Solomon Falcone, Merlin Falcone, Arelya Thibeault, Reid Sayre, Akira Thibeault, Analiese Thibeault, Alayna Thibeault and Azariah I. Swimm Thibeault; two great-grandchildren, Gracelyn Anderson and Noah Anderson; one brother, Doug Swim; two sisters, Delores Thomas and Gladys (James) Riley. Besides his parents, Donald was preceded in death by three brothers, five sisters and one grandson. There will be visitation on Saturday, Nov. 9, at Safe Harbor Baptist Church from 10 a.m. until the time of Donald’s Celebration of Life Service at 11 a.m. with Pastor Andy Waldroup officiating. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Scott County Humane Society, 751 Slone Drive, Suite #13, Georgetown, Kentucky 40324. Arrangements by Johnson’s Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
