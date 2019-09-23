Donna Marie Egger
Former security guard and education professional
Donna Marie Egger, 80, passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. She was born on Dec. 29, 1938, in Highland Park, Michigan, to the late Hugh Russell MacLeod and Katherine Elizabeth Herstein MacLeod. Donna spent parts of her career as a security guard as well as an education professional.
Donna is survived by her siblings, Kenneth Macleod of Georgetown, Kentucky, Donald (Wyne) MacLeod of Utica, Michigan, Edward (Suzanne) MacLeod of Richmond, Texas, Gerald (Jackie) MacLeod of Gross Pointe Shores, Michigan, Linda (James) Sexton of Georgetown, Kentucky, and Lorraine (Jim) Hopton of Naples, Florida; as well as 12 nieces and five nephews. Donna is also survived by her daughter, Kathy (Steven) Cook of Needville, Texas; her son, Michael (Cathy) Egger of Needville, Texas; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Donna is preceded in death by her parents as well as one nephew, Brian MacLeod, and one great-nephew, Bradley Pope.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers and gifts, Donna’s family requests that condolences are expressed by donations to the Scott County Humane Society (www.sc4paws.org) in her name. Caring words of condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
