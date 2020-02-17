Dorothy Marie Clem
Born in Sadieville
Dorothy Marie Clem, 90, widow of Asa Lee Clem, passed away at Georgetown Community Hospital. She was born July 10, 1929 in Sadieville, Kentucky to the late Joe and Molly Green Rogers. Dorothy liked to sing, loved spending time with her family and loved servicing the Lord.
She is survived by her daughters: Phyllis (Raymond) Muoio of Lakeland, Florida and Rita Collins of Millbrook, Alabama, 11 grandchildren, Donna (John) Blauser, Ricky Muoio, Sheryl (Charlie) Perkins, Donavon Clem, Sandra Hughes, Jonathon Clem, Eric (Kim) Collins, Natasha (Durand) Reeves, Elisha Collins, Ann Marie Clem and Josh Clem, 14 great grandchildren and 16 great great grandchildren. Dorothy is also survived by her brothers, J.W. Rogers of Sadieville and Lavon Rogers of Georgetown and her sisters, Joann Burton of Ohio, Thelma Jones of Sadieville and Sylvia Jones of Georgetown. She was preceded in death by her sons, Earl Clem, Phillip Clem, Randal Clem, one great grandchild and her sisters, Beulah Wright and Louise Bryant.
Visitation for family and friends will be Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home with a 12 p.m. Service. Burial will follow the service at Bluegrass Memorial Gardens in Nicholasville, Kentucky, with pallbearers being John Blauser, Jonathan Clem, Donovan Clem, Josh Clem and Lavon Rogers.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
