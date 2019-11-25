Dorothy S. Duncan
Member of Dry Run Baptist Church
Dorothy S. Duncan, 91, wife to M. Clyde Duncan, of Georgetown, passed away Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Lexington at the UK Medical Center. She was born Jan. 24, 1928, in Georgetown, Kentucky, to the late Dorsey and Lola Hammons Sargent. Dorothy was a long-time member of Dry Run Baptist Church, a former member of the Scott County Woman’s Club and a member of Horse Shu Cru R.V. Club. Dorothy and Clyde loved to travel in their R.V.
In addition to her husband Clyde, she is survived by her son, Darryl L. (Lisa) Duncan of Lexington, and her daughter, Helen Jean (Jason) Harris of Sadieville; five grandchildren, Emily (Lawrence) Banks, Kelley Duncan, Jesse Duncan Harris, Charles Samuel Harris and Jilliann Harris. She is also survived by her brother, James Sargent of Reno, Nevada, and a host of family including sisters-in-law, Pauline Duncan and Gladys Duncan.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Garnetta Penn.
Family and friends may visit from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home with a 2 p.m. service with Minister Jim Snyder officiating. Burial will follow the service at Georgetown Cemetery with pallbearers being Marion Sargent, Dorsey Sargent, Ricky Sargent, Charles Penn, Brad Penn and Lawrence Banks. Honorary bearers will be Matthew Marshall, Michael E. Marshall, Bill Mallory, Billy Hanna, Jason Harris, Mark Sargent and Scott Lee.
Memorials may be made in Dorothy’s name to: Bluegrass Hospice Care, 2312 Alexandria Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40504.
Memories and words of condolences may be sent to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
