Edward Porter Meadors, Jr.
Avid fan of Scott Co. Cardinals
Edward Porter Meadors, Jr.
March 14, 1946 – February 28, 2020. On Feb. 28, 2020, Edward Porter Meadors Jr., loving husband, father and grandfather passed away at the age of 73. Porter was born on March 14, 1946 in Lexington to Bill and Beulah (Pridemore) Meadors. He was a graduate of Bryan Station High School Class of 1965. He was an electrician for Henderson Services and proud member of the IBEW Local 369. Porter is survived by his wife of 41 years, Beth Meadors, and his three children, Shannon Meadors Esters; Chad (Lerin; Payton and Emma Biddle) Meadors; and Kristin (Jeff) Baldwin. He leaves behind three grandchildren: Madison Meadors, Lane Meadors and Bodhi Baldwin and his sister Kathy (Bix) Brown. He is proceeded in death by his parents Bill and Beulah Meadors and son-in-law, Stewart Esters. Porter was an avid UK Wildcat and Scott Co. Cardinal sports fan. While he enjoyed spending his retired days playing golf, he loved nothing more than a house full of energetic grandkids. Funeral services will be held at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, 463 East Main Street, Lexington. Visitation on Monday, March 2 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and funeral Tuesday, March 3 at 10 a.m. followed by burial at Lexington Cemetery. To honor a life of service, consider a random act of kindness.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.