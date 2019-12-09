Eleanor Joan Kalp Jones
Attended Georgetown Church of the Nazarene
Eleanor Joan Kalp Jones, 74, married to M. Leroy Jones for 56 years, passed away at her home in Georgetown on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. She was born July 6, 1945, in Acme, Pennsylvania, to the late Jess and Hazel Kalp. Eleanor was a graduate of Connellsville High School in Pennsylvania. She attended Georgetown Church of the Nazarene, she loved to bake and she retired in 2012 as a bookkeeper from the American Saddlebred Horse Association. Eleanor loved her family and was very strong in her faith.
In addition to her husband, Leroy, she is survived by her sons, Timothy Lee (Libby) Jones of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Brian Keith (Latonya) Jones of Georgetown, Kentucky; grandchildren, Brian Lee Jones of Georgetown, Matthew Jones and Paige Jones, both of Cincinnati, and a great-grandchild, Sabrina Sturgill. She is also survived by her brother, Jess (Barbara) Kalp of Acme, Pennsylvania, and sisters, Ava Siesky, Mt Pleasant, Pennsylvania, Polly (Clay) Hissem of Stahlstown, Pennsylvania and Dorothy (Richard) Baughman of Louisa, Virginia.
Visitation of family and friends will be Thursday, Dec.12, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Georgetown Church of the Nazarene with a 1 p.m. service on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at the church with Rev. Mike Justice officiating. Burial will follow the service at Georgetown Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Matthew Jones, Brian Jones, Jonathan Osborne, Dominic Meisel, Fred Sarver and Coleman Waford.
Memories of Eleanor and condolences to the family may be sent to www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.