Eligha Sons, Sr.
Retired truck driver
Eligha Sons Sr., 78, husband of Sarah Lambert Sons of Georgetown, passed away on Feb. 14, 2020 at home. He was born Nov. 2, 1941 in Powell County Kentucky to the late James David and Virgie Lee Brooks Sons. Eligha was a member of Victory Tabernacle in Georgetown, was a retired truck driver, enjoyed fishing, riding motorcycles and playing music.
In addition to his wife, Sarah, he is survived by his children, Debra Kaye Collins and Kenith Allen Sons and James Darren Sons, all of Georgetown, 11 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Eligha was preceded in death by his son, Eligha Sons Jr., his daughter Sharon Rose Sons, and a grandson, Christopher Lee Sons. He was also preceded in death by his brothers and sisters: Milford Sons, Eman Sons, Charlie Sons, Melvin Sons, David Sons Jr., James Sons, Elwood Sons, Perline Sons Smith, Ethel Sons Sams and Loretta Sons Shanks.
Visitation for family and friends will be Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 after 3 p.m. at Victory Tabernacle, 511 East Washington Street in Georgetown. Service will be at the church on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at 2 p.m. with Rev. Gene Johns, Rev. Connie Jackson and Bro. Kenny Sons officiating. Burial will follow the service at Georgetown Cemetery, with grandsons as pallbearers.
Please share you favorite memory or send words of condolences to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
