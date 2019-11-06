Ellis Hansford Mason
Member of Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church
Ellis Hansford Mason, 59, husband of Verna “Dee” (Johnson) Mason, passed away on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. He was born March 11, 1960, in Scott County, Kentucky, son of the late Jesse and Hattie (Gilbert) Mason. Ellis was a truck driver for Vascor Transportation. He was a member of Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church and he enjoyed pulling in tractor pulls. In addition to his wife, Ellis is survived by one daughter, Amanda Happy Mason; two grandchildren, Kayla Happy and Davonte Franklin; one brother, Eric (Kimberly) Mason; four sisters-in-law, Angie (Hakeem) Animashaun, Ramona Coleman, Donna Johnson and Nicole (Demetrius) Smith; two brothers-in-law, Raynard (Carol) Coleman and Gene C. Barber; three aunts, Mary Jackson, Edna Thompson, Brenda (John) Johnson; one uncle, Robert Gilbert Jr.; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Besides his parents, Ellis was preceded in death by one daughter, Angela Maria Mason and his sister, Pearlie Barber. Visitation will be on Saturday, Nov. 9, at First Baptist Church from 10 a.m. until time of service at noon with Rev. Robert Morton officiating. Burial will be in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers will be Gene D. Barber, Tim Justus, Blake Williamson, Raynard Coleman, Lynn Ray, Joey Woolums, John Flynn and Gregory Robinson. Honorary pallbearers will be Gene C. Barber and Ralph Thompson. Services in care of Johnson’s Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.