Elmer Powers
Life long farmer
Elmer Powers, age 92, widower of Beulah F. Gorham Powers and father to Ruth Powers, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, in Lexington at U.K. Medical Center. He was born in Scott County on December 5, 1927 to the late Omer and Hazel Gardner Powers. Elmer was a life long farmer.
In addition to his daughter Ruth, of Georgetown, he is survived by his nephew Paul Powers and great niece Shiann Sharpe.
Due to current government restrictions, there will be private services for the family, with burial at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens.
To share a memory or send condolences, these may be expressed at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
