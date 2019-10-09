Estill Hayes Lee
U.S. Army veteran
Estill Hayes Lee, 87, husband of Juanita (Rice) Lee, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. He was born on Feb. 2, 1932, in Scott County, Kentucky, son of the late Roy Vernon and Maggie Mabel (McFarland) Lee. Estill served in the United States Army and was a member of Corinth Christian Church. He worked for Prather Brothers for 30 years and then retired from Frank Shoop. He was a dedicated fan of Scott County basketball and enjoyed antique cars and cruise-in shows. Estill was also an avid Nascar fan for many years.
In addition to his beloved wife of 65 years, Estill is survived by his daughter, Donna (Donnie) Flynn; his son, Steve Lee; two grandsons, Justin Flynn and Jason Flynn; several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Estill was preceded in death by his sister, Arnetta Vance and three brothers, James Lee, Otis Lee and Roy E. Lee.
Visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 10, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Johnson’s Funeral Home, where services will be held on Friday at 2:30 p.m. with Rev. Paul Waddelow officiating. Burial will be in Georgetown Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Justin Flynn, Jason Flynn, Bruce McMillin, Gary Tackett, Everett Lee and Junior Wright. Serving as an honorary pallbearers will be Buzz Wise, Luther Fritts and the Corinth Christian Church board members. Memorial contributions may be directed to Corinth Christian Church, C/O Rita McDowell, 3308 Long Lick Pike, Stamping Ground, Kentucky 40370. Condolences may be made to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
