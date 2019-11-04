Francisco Mariño Alguera Jr.

Francisco Mariño Alguera Jr., 45, husband to Maria, passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, in Lexington. Visitation will be Tuesday, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. 

www.tuckeryocumwilson.com

