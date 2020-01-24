Frank Carew Darnell Jr.
Faithfully served the Gathering Place Mission
Frank Carew Darnell Jr., 62, husband of Donna Sharp Darnell, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Born in Scott County, Kentucky, he was the son of Frank C. Darnell Sr. and the late Betty Jo Wells Darnell.
He was the former owner of FEK Concrete. He loved the outdoors, fishing and UK Basketball. Known as a hardworker with multiple talents, he served faithfully at the Gathering Place Mission alongside his family, whom he loved greatly.
In addition to his father and his wife of 43 years, he is survived by his children, Jennifer (Beau) Covey, Kevin (Theresa) Darnell and Eric Darnell; brothers, Ricky (Audrey) Darnell and Tommy (Mary) Darnell; grandchildren, Jordan Darnell, Trace Darnell, Addison Darnell, Colin Covey and Briana Maggard; as well as a host of extended family and dear friends.
A memorial service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Johnson’s Funeral Home, conducted by Jason Rapp. Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Gathering Place Mission, 339 Bourbon St, Georgetown, KY 40324. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.