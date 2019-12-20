Frank “David” Barnett
Frank “David” Barnett, 47, passed away of natural causes at his home in Gillette, Wyoming on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Gillette Memorial Chapel. Visitation was 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20.
A memorial has been established in David’s name to benefit Scott County Football Scholarship in Georgetown, and may be sent in David’s name to the Walker Funeral Home 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
