Gayle Huffman Garrison
Former horse manager with Echo Valley Horse Farm
Gayle Huffman Garrison, 74, husband of Iva June Johnson Garrison, passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. Born in Harrison County, he was the son of the late Edward Huffman and Onie Ruth Spencer Garrison. A former horse manager with Echo Valley Horse Farm and Hillcrest Farm, he was named a Top Horseman by Blood Horse Magazine and worked with champions Winning Colors, Einstein and Curlin. He was a member of Spears Mill Baptist Church, he attended Harmony Christian, enjoyed family, fishing and Kentucky basketball. In addition to his wife of 54 years, he is survived by his children, Melissa Yates, Randy (Stephanie) Garrison and Roy Joseph “Joey” Garrison; sister, Wanda Whitaker; brothers, Jerry (Marty) Garrison, Doug (Kathy) Garrison and Charles Garrison; grandchildren, Shelby Garrison, Jordan Turner, Eliana Clemmons, Taylor Yates and Joseph Garrison; and one great-grandchild, Raeleigh Quinn Turner. A memorial gathering will be 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, at Johnson’s Funeral Home in Georgetown. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.