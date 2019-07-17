Gentry G. “Buddy” Atkins
Avid horse rider
Gentry G. “Buddy” Atkins, 80, husband to Carolyn Florence Atkins, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, in Georgetown, Kentucky. He was born on March 31, 1939, to the late Gordon Gray and Ruby Ruth Atkins. Buddy was a member of Kentucky Walking Horse Club and was an avid horse rider. He was employed at Johnson Control as a buyer.
Along with his wife, he is survived by his son Zach Atkins, and stepson, Walter Sowers.
Visitation will be Thursday, July 18, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, with service on Friday, July 19, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Georgetown Cemetery with the following serving as pallbearers, Jamie Townsend, Billy Florence, Steve Swinford, Mike Oney, Bobby Graves and Terry Doyle.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
