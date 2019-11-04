George B. Hudgins
Former tobacco and hay farmer
George B. Hudgins, 70, passed away Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. Born in Cynthiana, Kentucky, he was son of Irene Elizabeth Tucker Hunter and the late George Albert Hudgins.
A former tobacco and hay farmer, he enjoyed fishing and being with his family. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his children, Telena (Donnie) Berryman, Gina Hudgins, Brent (Summer) Hudgins, Corey Hudgins, Connie Grose, Rhonda (Destil) Ray, Charlie (Missie) York and Lane McCollum; sisters, Linda Grizzle, Debbie Adams, Charlene (Jackie) Cox; as well as 11 grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his long-time companion, Rita McCollum and daughter, Misty Whitaker. Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Johnson’s Funeral Home. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com
