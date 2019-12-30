George Walder Scogin
Active member of First Baptist Church, Atmore
George Walder Scogin, 84, passed away Dec. 27, 2019 in Pensacola following a long illness. He was surrounded by family at his passing.
He grew up in Bay Minette and graduated from Baldwin County High School where he played football and was senior class president.
At the age of 11, Scogin started working for Thompson’s Fine Fashions. In the mid 1960s, he became manager of Thompson’s in Atmore, which he managed until he retired in the early 1990s. He later worked for Harold Allen Mobile Homes.
Scorn served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean conflict.
He was active in many civic organizations in Atmore, including the Atmore Lions Club the downtown merchants’ association, the Atmore Chamber of Commerce and the Jaycees, holding multiple offices for these groups.
He attended Woodbine United Methodist Church in Pace, Florida. While in Atmore he was an active member of the First Baptist Church where he taught Sunday School and served as a deacon.
Scogin and his wife, Patsy Ann, were married for 52 years until her death in 2008. Together they had four children.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Patsy Ann, his parents, George McLeod and Mertice, a brother, William “Bill” Scogin and a nephew, Billy.
Scogin is survived by four children: Mike (Johnna) of Georgetown, Kentucky, Becky Hetrick of Crestview, Florida, Gail (Park) Young of Walnut Hill, Florida, and Cindy (Sean) Harigel of Pace, Florida; five grandchildren, Stephen (Ashleigh) Hetrick, Ashley (Thomas) Long, James Scogin, Paxton Davis and Katherine Scogin; and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. David Taylor officiating. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery.
Active pallbearers will be Stephen Hetrick, Thomas Long, Cameron Long, Triston Long, Paxton Davis and James Scogin.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. from the Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home.
A special thank you to the employees at Covenant Care Hospice at Sacred Heart Hospital, Pensacola.
Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
