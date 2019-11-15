Gerald Dale Mason
Member of Caesarea Church of Christ
Gerald Dale Mason, 78, passed away Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Georgetown, Kentucky. He was born to the late Oscar and Ada Belle Curtis Mason on Aug. 17, 1941, in Scott County, Kentucky. Gerald was a member of Caesarea Church of Christ, was a retired farmer and always enjoyed working.
He is survived by his sisters, Carlene (Bobby) Goble of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, and Lillian (Marshall) Rogers of Frankfort, Kentucky. He was preceded in death by sister, Glenda Pickett and brother, Rodney Mason.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Service will be 2 p.m. with Minister John Hopkins and Larry Morgan officiating. Burial will take place in Masonic Cemetery in Stamping Ground, Kentucky, with the following serving as pallbearers, Carl Collins, Jody Courtney, Ron Kelly, Mark Herrington, Marshall Rogers and Martin Zapara. Honorary pallbearers will be Diane Willoughby, Jack Willoughby and Brian Willoughby.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
