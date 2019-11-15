Gerald Dale Mason

Gerald Dale Mason

Member of Caesarea Church of Christ

Gerald Dale Mason, 78, passed away Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Georgetown, Kentucky. He was born to the late Oscar and Ada Belle Curtis Mason on Aug. 17, 1941, in Scott County, Kentucky. Gerald was a member of Caesarea Church of Christ, was a retired farmer and always enjoyed working.

He is survived by his sisters, Carlene (Bobby) Goble of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, and Lillian (Marshall) Rogers of Frankfort, Kentucky. He was preceded in death by sister, Glenda Pickett and brother, Rodney Mason.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Service will be 2 p.m. with Minister John Hopkins and Larry Morgan officiating. Burial will take place in Masonic Cemetery in Stamping Ground, Kentucky, with the following serving as pallbearers, Carl Collins, Jody Courtney, Ron Kelly, Mark Herrington, Marshall Rogers and Martin Zapara. Honorary pallbearers will be Diane Willoughby, Jack Willoughby and Brian Willoughby. 

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.

To send flowers to the family of Gerald Mason, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Nov 19
Visitation
Tuesday, November 19, 2019
11:00AM-3:00PM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Gerald 's Visitation begins.
Nov 19
Service
Tuesday, November 19, 2019
3:00PM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Gerald 's Service begins.

Tags

Recommended for you