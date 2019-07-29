Gregory Glen Inman
Maintenance Manager at Adient
Gregory Glen Inman, 59, husband to Renee Norton Inman, passed away at his home in Stamping Ground on Friday, July 26, 2019. He was born Aug. 15, 1959, in Owenton, Kentucky, to the late Dorman and Kathryn Swigert Inman. Gregory was a Maintenance Manager at Adient. He enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing and the outdoors. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife, Renee.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Christopher (Chelsea) Inman and Bethany Inman, both of Georgetown, Kentucky; his stepchildren, Zachary Norton of Winchester, Kentucky, and Rachel (Matthew) Fitzgerald, of Cynthiana, Kentucky; and his grandchildren, Braiden Norton, Micah Grace Norton, Ryan Fitzgerald, Audrey Fitzgerald and stepgranddaughter, Destani Stephens. He is also survived by his brothers, Jeffrey Inman of Carrollton, Kentucky, Brett Inman of Owenton, Kentucky and his former spouse, Kim Ratliff.
In lieu of flowers, memorials maybe made to Hospice of the Bluegrass, 1317 US-62 E, Cynthiana, Kentucky 41031 or the charity of your choice.
Visitation for family and friends will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Tucker, Yocum & Funeral Home, with a service on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Georgetown Cemetery. Memories of Gregory and condolences for the family may be expressed at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
