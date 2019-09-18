Helen Smith Offutt
Member of Lexington Baptist Temple
Helen Smith Offutt, 91, widow of Jesse C. (Jiggs) Offutt of 63 years, married June 22, 1946, passed away Monday, Sept.16, 2019. She was born on June 3, 1928, in Switzer, Kentucky (Franklin County), to the late Elmer Smith and Edith Sharp Bramlett. Helen graduated from Garth High School in 1946 and was retired from Lexington Bluegrass Army Depot (25 years service) and also retired from McAlpins/Dillards (10 years service). Helen was a member of Lexington Baptist Temple, a Kentucky Colonel, past President of Garth PTA, 7th District PTA and Tates Creek PTA, member of KY State and National PTA, member of “46ers” (graduating class who have met once a month, 70 years!) and she served on Lexington Host Committee for 10 years.
Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Steven (Billie) Offutt of Jacksonville, Florida, and Mark (Soni) Offutt of Paris, Kentucky; grandchildren, Rachel Offutt, Naples, Florida, Aaron (Tara) Offutt, Walton, Kentucky, Rebecca Offutt (David) Powell, Newnan, Georgia, Carter (Courtney) Offutt, Paris, Kentucky, and Lori Greenlee (Jason), Paris, Kentucky; great-grandchildren, Lorrin Offutt (Marshall) Cook, Enterprise, Alabama, Kyle Offutt, Enterprise, Alabama, Levi and Anna Offutt, Walton, Kentucky, and Tyler, Cortland, Haygen and J.D. Greenlee, Paris, Kentucky, and Charleston Offutt, Paris, Kentucky; great-great-grandchildren, Lexie and Lillian Cook, Enterprise, Alabama. Helen is also survived by brothers-in-law, Rev. Raymond (Betty M.) Offutt, Mt. Vernon, Kentucky, and Everett Offutt Jr., Georgetown, Kentucky; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Offutt, Georgetown, Kentucky, and Jackie Offutt, California; special cousin, Linda Grubb, Bloomdale, Ohio; special friends, Linda Sexton, Vickie Batzka, Velma Fox, Rita Thomas, Yvonne Tyra, Patti Reese, Carol Johnson, Juanita Diggs, Barbara and Charles Givens, Brynn Wade, Pierre Smith and “46ers” members; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
The family would like to give special thanks to Dover Manor & Staff, Bluegrass Area Agency on Aging and Independent Living, Baptist Health 6th floor staff and Baptist Health In-House Hospice.
Visitation will be Saturday, Sept. 21, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Service will follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Raymond Offutt and Rev. Doug Henry officiating. Burial will take place in Georgetown Cemetery. Those serving as pallbearers are Aaron, Carter, Dan and Bob Offutt, Ron Mitchell, and Jason Greenlee. Serving as honorary are Raymond and Everett Offutt Jr., Charlie Givens and Pierre Smith.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
