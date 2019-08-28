Homer Howard Gruchow
Member of The Journey
Homer Howard Gruchow, 86, widower of Alice Jane Gruchow, passed away Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Frankfort, Kentucky. He was born on Sept. 12, 1932, in Watson, Minnesota, to the late Homer Howard Gruchow Sr., and Edith Raddohl Gruchow. Homer was a member of The Journey.
He is survived by his sons, Timothy Gruchow, Jonathon Howard Gruchow, Thomas Booth and Ray Folse; daughters, Candy Nichols, Karen Barner, Sheri Gruchow and Traci McGranahan; 19 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind to cherish his memory, a brother, Les Strommen, and sister, Joan Wilson.
A memorial service will be 12 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at The Journey, 2842 Leestown Rd., Frankfort, KY 40601. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time. The burial of the cremains will be in Masonic Cemetery with military honors following the service.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
